Multiple fire crews battling residential fire in Poinsett Co.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, fire crews are currently battling a residential fire on Highway 163 N near Raceway Road in Poinsett County.

According to Molder, multiple fire crews from both Craighead and Poinsett counties are on scene battling the fire.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android