Law enforcement investigating shooting death in Baxter Co.

Multiple agencies in Baxter Co. are continuing to investigate a murder-suicide.

According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Dept., it happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The release states a man called 911 after discovering his mother and stepfather dead at the 70-block of Kierra Place in Mountain Home.

Once multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, they located 54-year-old Kenneth Bradley Farley and 57-year-old Jane Marie Farley in the home.

Investigators located a Ruger 9 mm pistol near Kenneth's body, leading investigators to believe Kenneth shot Jane once in the lower back and again in the chest before shooting himself in the throat.

According to the release, both bodies were sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock to confirm the cause of death.

