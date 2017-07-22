Parolee steals vehicle, arrested in Missouri

Ozark County deputies arrested a parolee out of Baxter County after he reportedly stole a vehicle back on Sunday, July 16.

According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, the theft happened on Stonegate Dr. in Mountain Home sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The victim reportedly told investigators they left their garage door open and when they went back to close it, their vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, was missing.

The victim then notified law enforcement that one of their credit cards had been used at a gas station shortly after 9:00 p.m. that same evening in Gainesville, Missouri.

The release adds that Ozark County deputies located the stolen vehicle and arrested 26-year-old Milan Sweet the next day.

Sweet was then extradited back to Baxter County and faces multiple charges, including burglary, theft of property and felony parole violation.

According to the release, Sweet had been booked into the Baxter County Jail seven different times since 2009 and has been on parole twice, most recently in Oct. 2016.

Sweet is being held on a $30,000 bond on the theft charges and no bond for the parole violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 3.

