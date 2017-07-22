St. Bernards bikes for cancer patients

Cyclists braved the heat in Jonesboro Saturday for a charity bike ride.

St. Bernards Medical Center hosted Ride for your Ribbon in honor of cancer patients.

Participants either chose a 25-mile ride or a 50-mile course.

All proceeds go back into the St. Bernards Cancer Center.

This is the first year St. Bernards hosted the bike ride.

However, in years past, the hospital held Arkansas Ride for the Cure, which benefited the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

This year, proceeds stay local.

"This is for our cancer fund that goes directly to cancer patients, it's going to help people get wigs, travel transportation, and lodging, food, resources, supplies,” Allison Lampkin, a St. Bernards employee said. “Anything that they may need, St. Bernards has a special fund for that."

Hospital staff told Region 8 News they hoped to raise $5,000 Saturday.

