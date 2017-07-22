ARKids gives preview of new Jonesboro facility

Region 8 News got a sneak peek inside ARKids Pediatric Day Center's new facility in Jonesboro.

ARKids held an open house for the new facility on Saturday.

Community members came out to enjoy the celebration at the center.

The new location offers various pediatric therapies to kids with developmental delays or medical issues.



"Our goal is for them to, if they test into our program, to try to get them to where their able to succeed in life with as little short period of time as possible,” Director Amber Powell said.

Parents toured through the new functional play area, which is a place that offers opportunities for children to be active while receiving therapy.

ARKids also has a pediatric day center in Paragould.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android