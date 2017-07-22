Child's body recovered from river after drowning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Child's body recovered from river after drowning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A juvenile boy drowned on the Spring River Saturday near Hardy, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

It happened off of River Road around 1:10 p.m.

The boy had been fishing with his family members and was trying to walk across the falls.

The press release states he slipped and fell into the water.

Arkansas Game and Fish officers and Hardy Firefighters recovered the boy’s body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sharp County Coroner Renee Clay-Circle. 

The child's name or age was not released. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Child's body recovered from river after drowning

    Child's body recovered from river after drowning

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:43:04 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:45:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A juvenile boy drowned on the Spring River Saturday near Hardy, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

    A juvenile boy drowned on the Spring River Saturday near Hardy, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

  • Toy Show returned to Jonesboro

    Toy Show returned to Jonesboro

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:55:27 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:51:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The 28th annual Farm Toy Show started at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro Friday afternoon and continued through the weekend. 

    The 28th annual Farm Toy Show started at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro Friday afternoon and continued through the weekend. 

  • breaking

    House fire linked to burglaries, investigated as arson

    House fire linked to burglaries, investigated as arson

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:16:38 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:23:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning fire after linking it to at least one burglary.

    The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning fire after linking it to at least one burglary.

    •   
Powered by Frankly