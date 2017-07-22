Child's body recovered from river after drowning

A juvenile boy drowned on the Spring River Saturday near Hardy, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

It happened off of River Road around 1:10 p.m.

The boy had been fishing with his family members and was trying to walk across the falls.

The press release states he slipped and fell into the water.

Arkansas Game and Fish officers and Hardy Firefighters recovered the boy’s body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sharp County Coroner Renee Clay-Circle.

The child's name or age was not released.

