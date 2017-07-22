2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Region 8

STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Some people in Region 8 may have felt a little bit of shaking Saturday evening.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Stone County around 5:20 p.m.

The epicenter was about 9 miles southwest of Mountain View.

No injuries or damage was reported.  

