2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Region 8

Some people in Region 8 may have felt a little bit of shaking Saturday evening.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Stone County around 5:20 p.m.

The epicenter was about 9 miles southwest of Mountain View.

No injuries or damage was reported.

