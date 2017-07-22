Fire that destroyed home in downtown Jonesboro ruled undetermined

Fire investigators tell Region 8 News that the cause of the fire that destroyed a home on July 22 has been ruled undetermined.

Investigators don't suspect anything suspicious, but there was too much damage to know for sure where it started.

The fire broke out a house at 417 West Huntington Ave. Saturday, July 22.

Firefighters initially tried to go inside the home, but shortly after, Fire Chief Kevin Miller said they were pulled out because the roof was about to collapse.

Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn said the home was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android