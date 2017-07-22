Jonesboro fire crews battle blaze downtown

Jonesboro fire crews fought a blaze in downtown Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out a house at 417 West Huntington Avenue.

Fire Chief, Kevin Miller, said at the scene there were no reported injuries.

Several fire trucks and police officers were there with a large portion of the road blocked.

Miller said multiple crews were called in for rotation because of the heat.

Crews initially went inside the home, shortly after, Miller said they were pulled out because the roof was about to collapse.

Once the roof was knocked down crews went back in.

The cause of the house fire is still unknown.

Region 8 News will have the latest updates as they become available.

