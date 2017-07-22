Jonesboro fire crews battling blaze downtown

Jonesboro fire crews are working a structure fire downtown.

According to dispatch, the fire is at a house at 417 West Huntington Avenue.

There are no injuries reported.

Several fire trucks and police officers are on scene with a large portion of the road blocked.

We have a Region 8 News crew on the scene.

