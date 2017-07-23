ASP: One dead, two injured in crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One dead, two injured in crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PANGBURN, AR (KAIT) -

A White County woman was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Donna Marie Poole of Bradford was driving east in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Arkansas 124, when the accident happened around 9:25 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, a 2015 Peterbilt truck was going west on Arkansas 124 when the Impala pulled into the Arkansas 124/305 intersection.

The Impala and Peterbilt then collided, ASP said.

The people injured, who were passengers in the Impala, were taken to hospitals in Searcy and Little Rock.  

