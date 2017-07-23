Southeast Missouri village lacks officials to make decisions

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A village in southeast Missouri has no elected officials to make decisions after flooding in recent years prompted residents to move because they received federal buyouts.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Dutchtown has a population of about 50 residents, down from 94 people in 2010.

Ken Eftink is Cape Girardeau County's director of flood plain and stormwater management. He says Dutchtown's board is vacant after elected members left and no one ran to fill their seats in 2015 or 2016.

Eftink says having no elected officials means no one set the property-tax rate or collected property-tax revenue in 2015 or 2016. Such revenue would fund maintenance and flood plain law enforcement.

Eftink says the village isn't in the county's jurisdiction, but that it could move to end its incorporated status.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.