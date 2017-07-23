Slideshow: July 23-29 mug shots

A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Region 8 as damages are reported.
Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Region 8 as damages are reported.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.