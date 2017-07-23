Firefighters return to station damaged in flood

On Sunday, several Pocahontas firefighters moved back into their home station.

Pocahontas Fire Department's Station 2 was damaged during severe flooding in May.

Now, repairs have finally been completed and the firefighters are back in their assigned station.

"It's going to be great coming back here because we're on our side of the response area," said Captain Shane Pratt. "It's going to be beneficial for the residents on this side of town."

The firefighters have been working out of Station One and say this has affected their response time, but everyone in town has been understanding.

"Everybody has been extremely nice and helpful," said Lieutenant Denny Moore. "The community has been good."

New flooring and glass doors were among the repairs made to Station 2.

The firefighters officially began working out of Station 2 on Sunday night.

