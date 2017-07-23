Redbirds move to 65-35 with 7-5 win

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – The Memphis Redbirds cranked a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning and did not look back in a 7-5 win over the Las Vegas 51s (Mets) Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Through 100 games this season, the Redbirds are 65-35 and hold the best record in all of Triple-A Baseball. Memphis has won 19 of its last 23 games.

In the bottom of the first, Alex Mejia went deep after Nick Martini walked, and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 22nd home run of the season four batters later after Tyler O’Neill singled. O’Neill was 1-for-4 in his first game with the Redbirds after coming to the St. Louis Cardinals from Seattle in a trade on Friday. Rangel Ravelo added a long ball in the third inning.

Mejia finished 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI.

Kevin Herget and three relievers worked the game for the Redbirds, with Josh Zeid getting the win. Mark Montgomery picked up his fifth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Memphis did not commit an error for the 11th-straight contest, extending its miscue-free streak to 104.0-straight innings.

The Redbirds and Las Vegas conclude their series tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis then welcomes the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) to AutoZone Park for four games running Tuesday-Friday.