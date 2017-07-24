Once in a century date celebrated in Brookland

It's a unique day of the year for Brookland, and it only happens once a century. It's called "Date meet ZIP."

That's when the date of the year matches the Zip Code of the community.

Monday's date, 7-24-17, matches Brookland's ZIP Code which is 7-2-4-1-7.

The rare day will be recognized by a special cancellation that will be available at the Brookland Post Office.

Residents and businesses are invited to bring their own postcards, letters or purchase items from the Brookland Post Office and have it stamped with a commemorative postmark to remember this special, once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

The post office is located on 100 E. Hinkley St.

The postmark will be available for 30 days.

