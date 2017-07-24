Woman killed, 4 children injured in crash

A Harrisburg woman was killed in a crash that left four children injured.

The crash happened Friday just before 4 p.m. on Highway 163 in Poinsett County.

Virginia M. Church, 44, was driving a 2002 Saturn SL2 south when it left the road to the right and overcorrected.

According to Arkansas State Police, the car re-entered the road sideways, left the road again to the left, and struck a tree head on.

Church died as a result of the crash, ASP stated.

Three boys, ages 2, 7, and 12, and a 9-year-old girl were injured in the crash. They were sent to a Jonesboro hospital.

The crash report indicated the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

