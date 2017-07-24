Man dies after jumping from bridge into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after jumping off a bridge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 58-year-old Kevin Rowland, of Brumley. The patrol says he surfaced briefly and then went under after jumping off the bridge on the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. The Miller County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene about two hours later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.