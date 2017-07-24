Armed robbery suspects block road, steal victim's money

Authorities are searching for two armed robbery suspects who reportedly stopped traffic to commit the crime.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said a man called 911 to report he was robbed at gunpoint Sunday around 11:40 p.m. on Arkansas Highway 201 north near the Pigeon Creek Park entrance.

The victim told deputies he was driving and came across a red, four door Ford Escort or Geo Prizm with Arkansas plates blocking the road at the Pigeon Creek bridge. He got out his car thinking the driver needed help.

Instead, Montgomery said, the victim claimed a man got out of the other car and pointed a gun while also demanding cash. The victim handed over $9 which was all he had on him.

A second male suspect also got out of the car, approached the victim from behind, and hit him in the back of the head knocking him to the ground, according to the sheriff.

The victim was taken to a Mountain Home hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Both suspects were last seen heading north on Highway 201 toward Missouri.

Authorities in Ozark and Howell County, Missouri were alerted to the incident. The Baxter County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 870-425-7000.

