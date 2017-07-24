Arkansas police seek car in slaying of man in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police are searching for a car described as stolen in connection with the shooting death of a man in Little Rock this month.

Officer Steve Moore says in a news release Monday that police are searching for a black, 2006 Mercedes E-350 with a Texas license plate in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Samuel "Chris" Moore.

Police do not identify the suspects in the shooting, but say the occupants of the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Moore was found shot to death in a city street in west Little Rock shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 17.

Police say Moore had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas. His previous hometown has not been released and police did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

