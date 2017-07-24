Pizza delivery driver says man exposed himself

A weekend pizza delivery was more than the driver bargained for after she told police a man exposed himself to her.

On Saturday afternoon, Jonesboro Police Officer Rayonica Thomas responded to Pizza Hut, 900 S. Caraway, to take the woman's report.

The 27-year-old told Thomas she delivered a pizza to 3900 Griffin St.

She said she had to knock several times until Micha Campbell, 26, of Jonesboro finally answered the door by peeking his head out.

Then, the woman said Campbell "opened the door completely and he was naked," according to the incident report.

The delivery driver cussed the man, who she said was trying to tell her something, but she "was not listening to him because he was completely naked." She left the location and called her manager.

Thomas spoke with Campbell about the delivery driver's claim.

Campbell said he did not have a shirt on because he was about to get into the shower before the driver arrived. He also said he hid "behind the wall of his apartment and there was no way the delivery driver could have seen him completely naked."

Thomas noted Campbell kept saying he only had his shirt off but did not confirm he had on pants or shorts.

Campbell was cited and given a court date for Aug. 16.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android