New burger restaurant sets soft opening for Monday

According to a Facebook post, TJ Burger's plans to hold a soft opening on Monday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locally-owned establishment has been in the works for some time and owner TJ Brown said he’s thrilled to be bringing something unique to the area.

“We’re really excited,” Brown said. “To be bringing a restaurant serving fresh ground steak burger into the Jonesboro community. We just thought we wanted to provide steakhouse quality burgers at a fast food pace. That way, people can come in and go with it and not interrupt their day. You know, for lunch and stuff and have a quality burger to take with them.”

Brown said he’s most excited about how the food will be made.

“Some of the best things about this,” Brown said. “It’s going to be the ingredients we use. The burgers are going to be ground every morning so they will be as fresh as possible the day that you do come and make your order. Our French fries will be hand cut every day and we’ll have hand-made milk shakes. So, what we’re really going to be able to offer to Jonesboro is a fresh, high-quality experience with the ingredients we put in our food.”

Brown said this has been a lot of hard work that’s taken about two years.

“It’s exciting to see the progress we’ve made over the past couple of years,” Brown said. “From being able to put together the design, getting the vendors and getting the products we need on a weekly and daily basis. We’re getting fresh bread delivered several times a week. And we’re really excited to get this close to the finish line and see everything come to fruition. “

Customers will also be able to actually see what it is they’re eating.

“Another thing we’re really proud of and really happy to present to Jonesboro is the experience of our open kitchen," Brown said. "When you walk in you can kind of see everything that’s going on. From the cooks being able to pull out the burger and slap it on a grill to the lady that’s going to make your milkshake at the end of the line. We’re real excited to be able to show our process and the environment that we give people to come and have their lunch in.”

In addition to the burgers, Brown said they’ll be offering customers two types of char-grilled chicken or a crispy chicken sandwich. Salad choices are also an option.

“We wanted to have just enough variety,” Brown said. “That everyone can come in and find something that they will like.”

Brown said he’s going to be hiring about 15 people.

TJ’s Burgers will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brown said he plans to have the grand opening the first of September.

The restaurant is located in the Highland Center off of East Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android