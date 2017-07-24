$150,000 bond set for woman accused in hit-and-run

A judge set bond Monday at $150,000 for a woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that sent another woman to the hospital.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge 31-year-old Misty Dawn Barber of Jonesboro with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, a Class D felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and sentence of 6 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 18 Barber struck a vehicle at the intersection of Huntington and Olive. The impact flipped the other vehicle upside down. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

A witness who was traveling behind Barber’s gray Dodge Durango told police she ran the stop sign, striking the other vehicle, causing it to spin and flip over.

Two days later, officers stopped the Durango at the intersection of Matthews and Blueberry. Barber, who was behind the wheel, began crying when officers asked about the earlier crash.

She said “her vehicle slid through the intersection,” the affidavit said. When she saw the other vehicle flip over, Barber said she “got scared and drove back to her house and parked the vehicle in her garage.”

In addition to setting a $150,000 cash or surety bond, Boling ordered Barber to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

