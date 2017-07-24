Fire dept. releases video of dog rescue

New video released by the Trumann Fire Department shows an amazing rescue of two animals during a house fire.

According to the post on the fire department's Facebook page, the fire happened last week at a home on the 500-block of Maple Street.

The video is from a helmet camera.

It shows Lt. Jeremy Winkles and Chief Revis Kemper breaking through the door and entering the smoke-filled home.

Instantly, you hear two dogs yelping.

The firefighters removed one dog from the home and took it to a nearby truck and used an oxygen mask to help it breathe.

While that was underway, a second firefighter pulled the other dog out from underneath a dresser and used an oxygen mask on the dog as well.

According to the Facebook post, the dogs survived.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android