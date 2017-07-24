Fifth drowning reported in Cleburne County

For the fifth time this year, someone has drowned in Cleburne County.

A 19-year-old Conway woman drowned Saturday morning at Dam Site Park at Heber Springs.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies Kirstie Heinen was riding a tube when she suddenly fell off and began to struggle in the water.

EMTs called to the scene performed CPR before taking her to Heber Springs Baptist Health. A doctor pronounced her dead at the hospital, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chris Brown said the incident is under investigation.

