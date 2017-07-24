Man who "didn't remember" burglary, arrested after forgetting car

A man who told police he “didn’t remember” if he broke into two homes last November apparently forgot his getaway car at the scene, leading police to his door.

On Nov. 6, 2016, Jonesboro police were called to the 1400-block of Haven Street after a man noticed a strange vehicle parked at his home.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the home had been burglarized and several items were taken. The house next door had also been burglarized.

Televisions taken from both homes were found in the vehicle, police said.

Apparently, the suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Police collected fingerprint evidence from the televisions and sent it to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for analysis. The print was run through AFIS, according to the affidavit, and received a “hit” on previously-convicted felon Javone Jackson, 22, of Jonesboro.

When questioned about the burglaries, Jackson reportedly told the detective he “didn’t remember.”

On Monday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jackson with two counts of residential burglary and two counts of theft of property-less than $1,000.

Boling set his bond at $30,000 cash or surety and ordered Jackson to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

If convicted, Jackson could face five to 20 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $15,000 for each burglary charge.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android