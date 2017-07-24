Bay FD announces improved ISO rating

Come November, the Bay Fire Department will have an improved Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating.

The Bay Fire Department announced Monday they recently received a letter stating their ISO rating will jump to a 3.

They explained that only 3,409 fire departments nationwide have a class 3 rating. 1,300 fire departments have a class 2 rating, and just 247 departments are a class 1.

According to the Arkansas Legislative Audit, ISO Ratings serve as an incentive for fire departments to improve in order to reduce fire insurance rates. “The classification, also known as an ISO Rating, is used by insurance companies in establishing fire insurance rates,” the ALA states.

“We scored 74.52 points out of 105.5,” they stated on Facebook. “Bay Fire Department is in the top 10% Nationwide to have a Class 3 rating.”

ISO Ratings are based on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best and 10 “signifying little or no recognized protection.”

The new ISO rating goes into effect November 1, 2017.

