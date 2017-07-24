A Better Region 8: The Dick Clay 'That's Sports' Memorial Scholarship

In August 2014, Region 8 lost a legend. For nearly 30 years Dick Clay, also known as "Dickie Bird," served as sports director and was known to be a gentle, optimistic and caring leader in the Region 8 Newsroom.

For his entire career, Dick signed off each sportscast with a saying that he made famous: "I'm Dick Clay and that's sports."

From that moniker, came the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by family and friends of Dick Clay to be awarded to students who plan to study in the field of sports journalism and broadcasting.

As the anniversary of Dickie Bird’s passing approaches, supporting the scholarship is a mission for the entire Region 8 community. This week, another Region 8 legend, long-time weatherman Terry Wood visited KAIT to show his support for the scholarship and to honor the years he spent working alongside his dear friend Dick Clay.

If you would like to honor Dick Clay by donating to the scholarship fund, log onto AStateAlumni.org/GiveNow and on the online form, choose Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Memorial Scholarship under designations or make checks payable to the ASU Foundation, PO Box 1990, State University, AR 72467

What a way to honor Dick's larger than life personality, dedication to the community and his wonderful sense of humor. Honoring this true Region 8 legend with this scholarship will help the next generation of sports legends and make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

