Collaboration between colleges creates new opportunities for students

A recent partnership between two Arkansas colleges will make it easier for students to earn a 4-year degree.

The University of Central Arkansas and Black River Technical College partnered in June to offer "direct transfer opportunities" into 28 different bachelor degrees. According to BRTC, the collaboration will offer 7 more bachelor degrees to their students.

Now if you graduate from BRTC with an Associates of Arts degree, you can move directly into one of 35 different bachelor degrees at UCA.

"BRTC is delighted to provide more transfer opportunities for BRTC student," said Donna Statler, Dean of General Studies.

Students are encouraged to work with their advisors to ensure they take the correct courses to satisfy degree requirements at UCA.

The 7 new UCA degrees offered to BRTC students include:

Bachelor of Arts in History

Bachelor of Science in History

Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy

Bachelor of Science in Philosophy

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Education in Social Studies.

For more information, visit their website, or contact Donna Statler at 870-248-4000 ext. 4183.

