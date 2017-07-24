Walnut Ridge tree removal near completion

Walnut Ridge will soon be finished removing over 100 trees from Stewart Park after recent flooding delayed the project.

In April, the city began moving forward with the removal of the trees identified as unhealthy as part of a tree removal grant.

Now, with the August 1 deadline on the way, the city is set to narrowly finish the removal on time.

When major flooding hit the area in May, it created a challenge for those doing the tree removal.

"The rain water build up was so much, with all the tributaries full the ground got saturated," said Mayor Charles Snapp. "We could not get the tractors and trucks in that we needed to move the brush and the logs out."

The contractor who was set to help with tree removal was faced with repairing his damaged home after it was flooded.

"His house was hit hard, I think they had over four feet of water," he said. "Of course he had to repair his house, which handicapped his production."

Now, despite the flood causing delays, the project is still on track for completion.

"It's because of the workers that have put the time in," he said. "It's been a lot of people and also the volunteer work that have helped us."

