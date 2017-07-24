Students can expect new security cameras on A-State campus

Construction workers are putting their final touches on the new apartment facilities on the A-State campus, including security measures.

The new graduate and undergraduate apartment premises are surrounded by several security cameras.

Some students say this should ease the mind of parents sending their children off to college this fall.

The graduate facility already has cameras installed, others will be installed this week.

Students can also expect two blue light call boxes at the undergraduate apartments at 801 University Loop.

Region 8 News ran into current Red Wolves on Monday, who was thrilled to know about the new surveillance cameras.

“It means so much that our university takes our safety seriously,” Bethany Anderson, a graduate student said.

Anderson also works for residence life on A-State campus, where she is a graduate hall director.

She told Region 8 News that she sees more of the bad things on campus than the majority of the people do.

Anderson said with more faces on campus this year, the cameras will make her job and other residence life officials’ jobs easier.

“Those will help us catch more things that are going on,” she said. “Resident Advisers do rounds and people are walking through buildings at all times, but there’s always a chance you are not going to see something. So, for these cameras to be paying attention all the time, it will help catch things more often.”

Arkansas State University spokesman Bill Smith said security measures are not necessarily changing.

However, with the additional security cameras, students told Region 8 News they already know they will feel much safer when school kicks back into full gear.

The apartments are expected to be completed by the start of the new school year.

