Fire Department working with school, college to train firefighters

The Walnut Ridge Fire Department is partnering with the Walnut Ridge High School and Black River Technical College to offer new courses this fall.

Students interested in learning about becoming a firefighter will soon be able to gain some experience while in school.

The high school will begin offering Fire One and Fire Two classes to students this year.

According to Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Frank Owens, this could put these students ahead a year on necessary courses for the career.

"We'll help with the instructing part of it, we'll also be able to give equipment and supply some equipment," Owens said. "Just be able to partner with the school and with Black River, to get this program as a pilot program for the state."

Walnut Ridge and a school in Little Rock are the only high schools in the state to offer the courses.

The classes will be electives and six students have already expressed interest.

