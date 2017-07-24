Lake City council approves chicken ordinance

A proposal to create a chicken ordinance in Lake City was approved Monday night by council members.

According to Mayor Jon Milligan, the ordinance cleared a third and final reading during the meeting.

The ordinance will allow residents to have up to five chickens at one time, as well as setting the parameters for keeping the animals.

They include keeping them in pens and residents must have a permit from the city to own the animals.

People will not be allowed to keep roosters under the ordinance.

The first reading was approved in July and Milligan said city officials wanted to debate the issue fully to give residents an opportunity to discuss the issue.

In July, Milligan said the issue is complex.

"It's been back and forth to the attorney three times,” he said. “Because you want specific pen size and make sure you keep it clean, and that's something our animal control guy will look into and you'll have to come and get a permit to have them. It doesn't cost anything, but just let William know that you have them that way we can check on them and make sure it's clean and it's done the way it's supposed to be done."

In other action, the council accepted ownership of an area in the 500 block of Court Street.

The area had a home that burned down and Milligan said plans call for a park, with benches and picnic tables, to be built in the area.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android