Lake City discuss yard, chicken ordinances

On Monday, the Lake City City Council met to discuss two ordinances.

Mayor Jon Milligan said the council approved the third reading of an ordinance to upgrade fines for residents to keep their yards clean from $100 up to a $500 fine.

Milligan said residents will receive a seven-day notice to clean up their yards. He said inspectors will then come by after the owner's grass gets up to eight inches tall.

“Now we’re not looking to write the first ticket,” he said. “We don’t want to have to do that at all. We just want everyone to take care of their yard and take care of their property and make it nice and neat.”

Also, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to limit the number of certain chickens within city limits.

Milligan said the new ordinance reads that residents, with a permit, can only raise hens within the city limits.

However, he said roosters wouldn't be allowed in the city because of noise restrictions.

The mayor said if this ordinance passes, owners are limited to raising only five hens followed by other requirements.

"It's been back and forth to the attorney three times,” he said. “Because you want specific pen size and make sure you keep it clean, and that's something our animal control guy will look into and you'll have to come and get a permit to have them. It doesn't cost anything, but just let William know that you have them that way we can check on them and make sure it's clean and its done the way it's supposed to be done."

He said they will make a final decision on the proposed ordinance in September.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android