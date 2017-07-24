TMK IPSCO looks to expand

It’s been years since a Blytheville company laid off part of its workforce.

Now, business is back up again; and the company is targeting those who received the pink-slip during the layoffs.

Bryan Belford, the plant manager of TMK IPSCO, said it's been a long time coming for the new restart and expansion at the Blytheville plant.

Back in late 2015, TMK IPSCO shut down due to an oil crisis.

Also, during that time, Belford said they also had to lay off a lot of their employees.

However, Belford said they were able to gain orders for their electric resistance welded pipes; which are made at the facility.

“As the orders and the forecast were going up, we were able to fire our production lines back up and hire the people on to operate the equipment," Belford said.

The company fired production back up in February with their first well line crew.

And in May, they began their second operation which Belford says doubled their production.

"We were able to rehire several people and we got up to 160 employees after the restart,” he said. “We were at around 50 people in 2015. So, being able to bring those jobs back to this facility and to this community was a big improvement.”

Belford said they're still hiring a variety of positions.

He said they hope to reach a 175 to 180 employee mark soon.

And if you're interested in applying for a position with TMK IPSCO, contact their human resources manager, Joe Crews, at 870-762-7054.

