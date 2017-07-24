JPD K-9 officer laid to rest

A member of the Jonesboro Police Department was laid to rest Monday.

According to Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, K-9 Officer Flak took his final ride on July 24, 2017 before being laid to rest.

Flak was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

Flak started his work with JPD in 2013.

Ethan Sanderlin was Flak's handler for the past year and a half. Prior to that, former JPD Officer Blake Bristow handled Flak for two years.

During his time as an officer, Sanderlin says Flak was involved in a seizure of more than $210,000, and several major drug busts.

