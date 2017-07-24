School working with businesses to help kids learn careers

Pocahontas school officials are working on a plan to teach students about career options and goals for their future. (Source: KAIT)

An area school district is working to get students ready for their future, with a new program to provide insight on careers.

At least 30 Pocahontas teachers will be touring a local business, starting in August. High School Principal Lesa Grooms said the teachers will be visiting area businesses to learn information about the businesses and what career options are available to students.

Grooms, who has worked with Leadership Randolph County on business tours, said she believes the visits can provide information for students and staff.

"We want our students to be ready for the workforce, to be ready for college, but it helps us when we hear from those leaders of how we can help them, and that we can talk to our kids about it in our curriculum as well, and hopefully help as well as helping our community by providing good employees," Grooms said.

The teachers will tour an area aluminum plant to start the program and will talk to students to get suggestions on other businesses to visit.

