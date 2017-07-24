JPD investigates break-in at former GE plant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD investigates break-in at former GE plant

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police spent Monday looking for suspects in the theft of wire from the former General Electric plant, police said Monday. 

Officers went to the former plant in the 100-block of South Gee Street around 7 p.m. Saturday about the burglary. A man said the building had been broken into, with wire and other items taken with some things found out of place. 

The man also gave police a memory card, with a picture of possible suspects, on the card, police said. 

Anyone with information on the break-in can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867). 

