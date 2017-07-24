JPD investigates break-in at former GE plant

Jonesboro police spent Monday looking for suspects in the theft of wire from the former General Electric plant, police said Monday.

Officers went to the former plant in the 100-block of South Gee Street around 7 p.m. Saturday about the burglary. A man said the building had been broken into, with wire and other items taken with some things found out of place.

The man also gave police a memory card, with a picture of possible suspects, on the card, police said.

Anyone with information on the break-in can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android