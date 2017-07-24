A-State students to participate in total eclipse preparations

A-State students and professors will test a high altitude balloon August 21 during the solar eclipse. (Source: KAIT)

A group of A-State students will have an opportunity next month to take part in history plus learn a lot about science.

The students will go to Fulton, Missouri on Aug. 21 to launch a high altitude balloon during the total eclipse. The students are among teams from Oregon to South Carolina to launch the balloons.

The plan calls for the balloon to reach above 80,000 feet in the air as the shadow passes on that day. The students and professors tested the equipment, which are funded by NASA, on Sunday.

The goal, according to university officials, is to provide a perspective of the eclipse that most people cannot and will not ever see. In Jonesboro, people should have about a 95% partial solar eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to be in Jonesboro around 1 p.m. August 21 and will be there for about two hours.

The event will also be live streamed by NASA.

