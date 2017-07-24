Police look for ways to battle heat

Jonesboro officers are using a cooling system to help deal with hotter than normal temperatures. (Source: KAIT)

The weather has definitely been warm in recent weeks and Jonesboro police officers are working with a new partner to help deal with the increased temperatures.

The device, called "COOL COP", can be connected to any of the air conditioning vents in a patrol car and officers can run it down their vest while driving in an attempt to cool down.

Jonesboro Police Department's Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes said the device can make a huge difference for officers, who answer calls and work accidents with wearing a bulletproof vest in hot temperatures.

"It is unproductive for us to have people who are injured by the heat who are unable to work and it is dangerous for them so we don't want that to happen," Holmes said.

Right now, the department is testing exterior vests to give officers more flexibility and breathing while on patrol.

