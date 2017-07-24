Annexation discussions continue in Brookland

The potential annexation of areas north of Brookland into the city of Brookland brought a lot of people to the Brookland City Hall Monday to discuss the issue as well as provide their opinions on the topic.

The opinions varied on the topic, which is scheduled to be on the ballot in November. However, some people questioned a 750 to 1,000 apartment unit complex that is set to be built along U.S. 49 as a reason for opposition to the plan.

The 86 acre complex will include a golf course, supporters have said.

Residents at the meeting also said the complex was not a good idea due to its size. Also, several small business owners in the area outside town said they were concerned about an increase in property taxes, as well as being able to fire weapons inside city limits or allowing their animals to run loose.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the meeting Monday was educational and provided city officials with some ideas.

"It is always good to come together as a group and have open discussion about your community and we'll listen to see what we can do," Jones said.

At the end of the meeting, council members decided that the map needed some changes before moving ahead with the annexation issue.

