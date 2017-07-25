Medical marijuana not welcome in Benton - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Medical marijuana not welcome in Benton

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BENTON, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

City council members in Benton passed a 90-day moratorium on marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers.

According to KATV, they passed the ordinance to research how they work in other municipalities.

They won't issue any licenses or permits until that period is over. But they will now work to create planning and zoning regulations.

There are zoning restrictions for medical marijuana facilities, such as distance from schools and churches.

Mayor David Mattingly opposes medical marijuana altogether.

"I would rather not have one just to be quite honest with you,"  Mattingly said. "I think it's going to be a new and challenging thing, but it's not going to be easy for anyone both in law enforcement and the public to accept."

It has not been determined if Benton or Saline County will even get a facility.

The mayor says so far, only one person has contacted the city with interest in opening a medical marijuana facility.

