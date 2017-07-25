Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call just off Red Wolf Blvd. in the 3000-block of Meador Rd.

According to Lt. Nathan Coleman, they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they did find shell casings.

However, no injuries have been reported, and there was not any property damage.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android