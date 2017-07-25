Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call just off Red Wolf Blvd. in the 3000-block of Meador Rd.

According to Lt. Nathan Coleman, they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they did find shell casings.

However, no injuries have been reported, and there was not any property damage.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Beebe students design device to avoid hot car deaths

    Beebe students design device to avoid hot car deaths

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-07-25 09:21:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:24:53 GMT
    (Source: KATV)(Source: KATV)

    A group of Beebe Junior High School students designed an innovative device to help deal with hot car deaths

    A group of Beebe Junior High School students designed an innovative device to help deal with hot car deaths

  • Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

    Jonesboro police investigate shots fired call

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:15:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-07-25 10:50:38 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call just off Red Wolf Blvd. on the 3,000 block of Meador Rd.

    Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call just off Red Wolf Blvd. on the 3,000 block of Meador Rd.

  • Zip meets the date

    Zip meets the date

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:49:57 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:57:29 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    An event that happens once every one hundred years occurs in Brookland.

    An event that happens once every one hundred years occurs in Brookland.

    •   
Powered by Frankly