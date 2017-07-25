Beebe students design device to avoid hot car deaths

A group of Beebe Junior High School students designed an innovative device to help deal with hot car deaths.

According to KATV, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson met with the team.

The electronic device attaches to a child's car seat and monitors the temperature around the seat.

When the temperature gets above 80 degrees, it will set off the car's panic alarm.

