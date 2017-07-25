Arkansas governor's son's DWI conviction overturned - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas governor's son's DWI conviction overturned

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The drunken driving conviction of the son of Arkansas' governor has been overturned because of a problem with the ticket.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Washington County judge dismissed charges a William Asa Hutchinson III on Monday.
    
The younger Hutchinson was arrested Jan. 24, 2016, on charges of DWI, careless driving and refusing to submit to a chemical test. He was convicted in November and was appealing.
    
The ticket issued by state police said conditions were "daylight" when Hutchinson crashed at 2:55 a.m. The trooper later voided the ticket to indicate it was "dark" at the time.
    
Hutchinson's attorney argued that Hutchinson never received the second ticket and the statute of limitations on the charge has expired.
    
A spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the governor had no comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

