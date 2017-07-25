Burger King, smoothie shop opening in Trumann - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Burger King, smoothie shop opening in Trumann

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
(Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Residents in one Region 8 community have new food options. 

Neil Vickers, executive director of the Trumann Chamber of Commerce, said Trumann is welcoming a fast food restaurant and smoothie restaurant to town.

A new Burger King restaurant will be built in Trumann.

Vickers didn’t have a specific date for when construction would begin or when it would officially open, but he said it would be located near McDonald's and Walmart off Industrial Drive.

Smoothie Galore and More opened Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning at the local shop that serves smoothies and offers a lunch menu.

Smoothie Galore and More is located at 712 Highway 463 North. 

  Students can expect new security cameras on A-State campus

    Construction workers are putting their final touches on the new apartment facilities on the A-State campus, including security measures.

    It's an event that happens once every 100 years, and Monday it happened in Brookland.

    It's been years since a Blytheville company laid off part of its workforce. Now, business is back up again; and the company is targeting those who received the pink-slip during the layoffs. 

