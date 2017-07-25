Burger King, smoothie shop opening in Trumann

Residents in one Region 8 community have new food options.

Neil Vickers, executive director of the Trumann Chamber of Commerce, said Trumann is welcoming a fast food restaurant and smoothie restaurant to town.

A new Burger King restaurant will be built in Trumann.

Vickers didn’t have a specific date for when construction would begin or when it would officially open, but he said it would be located near McDonald's and Walmart off Industrial Drive.

Smoothie Galore and More opened Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning at the local shop that serves smoothies and offers a lunch menu.

Smoothie Galore and More is located at 712 Highway 463 North.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android