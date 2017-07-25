Deputy, man injured in Monette explosion

A Craighead County sheriff's deputy and another man were injured following an explosion in Monette Tuesday.

Crews responded to the explosion at a house in the 500-block of Virginia Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

Prior to the shed exploding, the deputy was at the home to do a welfare check and found a man inside the shed.

Both were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No names have been released.

