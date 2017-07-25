Man critically injured in blast dies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man critically injured in blast dies

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

A Monette city employee critically injured in a Tuesday morning blast died several hours later at the hospital.

Crews responded to the explosion at a house in the 500-block of Virginia Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Jerry Qualls tells Region 8 News Jamie Lisk was hired last week to care for the cemetery.

Prior to the shed exploding, Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Garland Tipton was at the home to do a welfare check called in by Lisk's wife.

According to the sheriff's office, Tipton found that Lisk had locked himself in the shed.

He tried knocking on the door several times to make contact with Lisk, but the shed exploded soon after.

Both were taken to the hospital where Lisk died around 5:30 p.m., according to Captain Justin Rolland with the sheriff's office.

Tipton did not sustain major injuries.

