Sheriff's office: cause of deadly blast 'undetermined'

Investigators are still looking into what caused an explosion that killed a Monette city employee and injured a sheriff's deputy.

Capt. Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office tells Region 8 News the cause has been undetermined.

Samples from the blast site have been sent to the state crime lab for further analysis. Rolland also said that because it was shed, finding the exact cause will be difficult.

City employee, Jamie Lisk, was critically injured in the Tuesday morning blast and died several hours later at the hospital.

Crews responded to the explosion at a house in the 500-block of Virginia Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Jerry Qualls tells Region 8 News Lisk was hired last week to care for the cemetery.

Prior to the shed exploding, Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Garland Tipton was at the home to do a welfare check called in by Lisk's wife.

According to the sheriff's office, Tipton found that Lisk had locked himself in the shed.

He tried knocking on the door several times to make contact with Lisk, but the shed exploded soon after.

Both were taken to the hospital where Lisk died around 5:30 p.m., according to Rolland.

Tipton did not sustain major injuries.

