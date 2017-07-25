Name released in Tuesday morning crop duster crash

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office responded to a crop duster crash in Trumann Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Cruise, the plane went down west of Maple Grove Lane in the middle of a bean field.

The pilot, Michael Darin Walton, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Cruise said members of the Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the scene. They are investigating the crash and why the plane went down.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

